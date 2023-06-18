Surasksha Enclave: Where convenience meets serenity

Hyderabad: Surakshaa Infra Projects holds a leading position in the real estate sector, focusing on enhancing people’s lives through the provision of favorable environment and landscapes that foster progress and success. We are dedicated to incorporating contemporary amenities and cutting-edge technologies in order to develop top-tier projects.

The foundation of our success, established over the past three decades, is rooted in our core principles. Surakshaa Infra Projects strives to create spaces that:

• Evoke a sense of ‘home.’

• Encourage and support sustainable living practices.

• Have a beneficial impact on the community.

• Are renowned for upholding high standards.

• Redefine the concept of homes, offering both comfort and luxury simultaneously.

SURAKSHAA ENCLAVE is a housing project that has received approval from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). It is conveniently situated in close proximity to the Outer Ring Road and national highway NH 65. The project is specifically located near Tharamathipet village, within Peddambarpet municipality, adjacent to LB Nagar area.

It offers a serene environment with abundant greenery and clean air. Its advantageous location provides easy access to various amenities such as bus stations, international schools, hospitals, star hotels, shopping malls, and more. This has made it a popular choice among customers, attracting significant attention. The project upholds high standards of quality, reliability, and excellence.

Surakshaa Enclave, located near Taramathipet, offers a prime location with several highlights. It enjoys close proximity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), making it highly accessible. The project is just 1 kilometre away from Exit No. 10 Taramathipet and is also conveniently located near the Vijayawada Highway. For commuters, it is approximately 15 kilometres away from Nagole Metro Station and offers easy access to the Warangal National Highway and Cherlapally Railway Terminal, both within a 10-minute drive. Additionally, it is a short 10-minute drive from renowned establishments such as Ramoji Film City and Infosys Pocharam. The layout boasts HMDA approval and features a grand entrance arch, a clear title, and a well-built compound wall. The design is Vastu compliant, with internal CC roads measuring 100' and 30' wide, along with adequate street lighting. Other amenities include an overhead water tank, underground drainage system, a dedicated children’s park with play equipment, beautifully designed landscaping with avenue plantation, water harvesting pits, and 24/7 security for the residents' peace of mind. Furthermore, the upcoming Bhadrachalam NH 221 is also in close proximity, while the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is approximately a 45-minute drive away.