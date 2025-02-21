Suzuki plans to expand business in Middle East, Africa markets

New Delhi: Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to introduce more SUV and MPV models in India along with new entry-level products that meet customer preference as it looks to regain 50 per cent market share in the Indian passenger vehicle segment by FY30.

According to its new mid-term management plan (FY2025-FY2030), the Japanese automaker said it plans to expand business in the Middle East and Africa markets, which have huge growth potential, by supplying products from India. Elaborating on the Indian market strategy, the company, which has a 58.19 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), aims to strengthen product capabilities and lineup in the SUV and MPV segments and "rapidly develop and introduce entry segment products that meet the preferences of entry-model customers."