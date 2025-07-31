Swiggy and McDonald’s Join Hands to Launch the revolutionary McDonald’s Protein Plus Burgers exclusively on the Swiggy app

Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced that it has partnered with McDonald’s India (W&S), to launch its Protein Plus Range of Burgers available exclusively on the Swiggy app, from July 24 to August 11, 2025. Customers can order from this healthier range of their favorite burgers by visiting the ‘High Protein’ section of the Swiggy app. The range will be available to Swiggy users in 58 cities across Western and Southern India including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vizag, Surat, Mysore, among others will be able to order burgers from this new range via the Swiggy app.

As part of McDonald’s Real Food Real Good journey, McDonald’s has launched Protein Plus, an innovative, healthy range developed in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). With the Protein Plus range, McDonald’s burgers now offer a meaningful nutritional upgrade without compromising on taste. Customers can now enjoy boosted protein in their favourite burgers. The range includes burgers across best-selling vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers- McSpicy Premium Veg, Crispy Veggie Burger, McVeggie, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Premium Chicken, McCrispy Chicken Burger, McChicken, Masala McEgg and McSpicy Chicken. Each Protein Plus slice adds 5 grams of high-quality protein made with vegetarian soya and pea protein, with no artificial flavors or colors, boosting the total protein content of much-loved menu items while adding only 34 kcal per slice.

In addition to the Protein Plus Burgers, McDonald’s India is also serving Multi-Millet Buns co-created by CFTRI, incorporating the richness of 5 nutrient-dense millets. This bun is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fibre, offering nutrition and delight in every bite. Some of the popular burgers that have the millet bun choice include McAloo Tikki Burger, McChicken Burger, McVeggie Burger, McSpicy Chicken Burger, McCrispy Chicken Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger.

Commenting on the partnership, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “We are proud to be the exclusive platform for the launch of McDonald’s Protein Plus and Burgers with Millet Bun range online. As consumers become aware of the importance of protein in their diets, we know that they would not immediately shift away from their favorite items. The launch of this new range is a step forward in upping the protein consumption of consumers, while also enabling them to enjoy their favorite burger. This is just the start, and I am sure we will partner with McDonald's in the coming months to launch more high protein products for the Indian consumer.”