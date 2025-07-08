Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning celebrates 25 Years with Career Growth Seminar in Hyderabad

The Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), one of India’s leading autonomous distance education institutes, held the Hyderabad edition of its Silver Jubilee celebrations. As part of their Silver Jubilee event, a special Career Growth Seminar was held in Hyderabad on today, at the Marriott Executive Apartments, Gachibowli.

The event received a tremendous response and participation from students, graduates, early-and-mid career professionals, HR professionals and alumni. An awards ceremony was held to felicitate its alumni on the occasion of its grand jubilee. It featured a special Dale Carnegie Leadership Masterclass inspired by the timeless principles of Dale Carnegie’s acclaimed book, "How to Win Friends and Influence People”. The session gave key insights into emotional intelligence, influence and trust-building.

To elaborate, the attendees gained practical insights into the art of effective communication and relationship-building. Many shared that the session helped them understand the importance of making others feel valued through genuine appreciation and active listening—skills that can instantly enhance both personal and professional interactions. The emphasis on empathy, avoiding criticism, and influencing others through positive reinforcement resonated strongly with the participants, empowering them to become more confident, persuasive, and emotionally intelligent in their daily lives.

Additional key sessions included HR Round Table Conference where the HR professionals discussed key themes like future of work, DEI, and digital transformation. A personalised career counselling session was held for students and job-seekers on growing opportunities.

The event was attended by Nikhil Vaidya, Chief operations, SCDL and Ashish Pandita, Corporate head, SCDL. Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Vaidya elucidated, "The seminar shed light on key industry shifts, highlighting the rising need for upskilling, cross-functional expertise, and agile leadership across middle and senior management roles." He also outlined the institute’s forward-looking approach, with plans to expand into emerging domains such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, management, and education. He said that new corporate collaborations are also underway, aimed at enriching the curriculum and aligning it more closely with real-world industry demands.

Celebrating 25 years of excellence, SCDL’s Silver Jubilee milestone is organising a nationwide series of Career Growth Seminars. This Hyderabad seminar is one of the highlights of the series, which offered a valuable and free learning opportunity to young students and professionals across India.