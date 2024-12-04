Synergy Marine Group Recognised as Crewing Company of the Year for Exemplary Response to “DALI” Incident

Synergy’s unwavering commitment to its seafarers—as seen, for example, in its compassionate response to the DALI incident, and its focus on innovation, sustainability, and crew welfare—earned it the prestigious Crewing Company of the Year Award at the 11th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2024.

Determination and unity in adversity are ingrained qualities for seafarers, and these were clearly demonstrated by the crew of the DALI and Synergy Marine Group following the events of 26 March.

In response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge incident, Synergy’s Emergency Response Team acted with proactive transparency, ensuring full cooperation with authorities, prioritising crew welfare, and maintaining clear communication with stakeholders. Swift medical treatment ashore was coordinated for an injured crew member with the support of the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., alongside ongoing reassurance for families in India and Sri Lanka.

Shortly thereafter, Synergy delivered pre-prepared meals, deployed additional personnel onboard the DALI, and ensured consistent communication between the crew and their loved ones. These comprehensive efforts fostered unity both on board and ashore, enabling the crew to fulfill their responsibilities while collaborating with various authorities.

Today, 11 crew members remain in Baltimore to assist with the ongoing investigation. Synergy continues to prioritise their wellbeing, providing serviced accommodations, regular check-ins, and practical assistance—reflecting the Group’s unwavering dedication to its seafarers.

This dedication was recognised at the 11th International Samudra Manthan Awards 2024, held on 21 November at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, where Synergy Marine Group’s crewing arm, Synergy Maritime Recruitment Services Private Limited (SMRSPL), was honoured as the Crewing Company of the Year.

Captain Vivek Bhandarkar, CEO of Bhandarkar Publications, India’s foremost maritime publishers, established in 1975 by the late Professor K.R. Bhandarkar, warmly praised Synergy’s efforts following the 26 March incident, stating: "Mumbai has long been not just the maritime capital of India but also the crewing capital of the world, known for its close-knit maritime community. In this spirit, it is only fair to commend Synergy Marine Group’s exemplary response to the incident. Their unwavering commitment to their seafarers—from swift emergency actions and family support to ensuring crew wellbeing amid adversity—truly stands out. Synergy’s determination, compassion, and collaboration have set a benchmark in crew management excellence, exemplifying the resilient and united spirit of seafarers, always ready to rise to the challenge."

The Award also reflects Synergy’s broader initiatives, such as Kaushal Vikas (“Skill Development”), which focuses on upskilling seafarers, enhancing crew welfare, and supporting mental health. Additionally, under Harit Sagar Surakshit Sagar (“Green Ocean, Safe Sea”), Synergy has implemented sustainable shipping practices and prioritised maritime security. These initiatives align closely with the Bhandarkar Shipping News criteria for excellence in crewing, showcasing Synergy’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the wellbeing of its workforce.

Commenting on this recognition, Captain Anshul Rajvanshi, Managing Director of SMRSPL, said: “This Award reflects the incredible dedication and resilience of Synergy’s teams, both at sea and ashore. It honours our steadfast focus on crew welfare and operational excellence, values that have always been at the heart of Synergy’s mission. With over 26,000 Synergy seafarers globally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for their unwavering commitment and professionalism. We will continue to ensure that our seafarers are equipped with the skills, support, and opportunities they need in order to thrive in an ever-evolving maritime industry.”

Maneesh Pradhan, Managing Director of SMRSPL, said: “Being recognised in this way reaffirms the importance of collaboration and compassion in crew management. Synergy’s ability to adapt and innovate, and to support our seafarers during challenging times, sets us apart. This Award reflects the hard work and resilience of our entire team—ashore and at sea. We are also deeply grateful to our Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Washington, and India’s Director General of Shipping for their steadfast and continuing help. Furthermore, this accolade is a testament to the unwavering trust between owners, crew, and the whole Synergy team. We extend warmest gratitude to our partners and the maritime community for their continued support.”