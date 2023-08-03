Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Just In
Hyderabad: State-led innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement with fintech player Broadridge to share their...
Hyderabad: State-led innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement with fintech player Broadridge to share their learning and outcomes with the Web 3 community. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen collaborations among corporates, startups, academia, and other stakeholders of Web 3.
According to T-Hub, with the partnership in place, support to startups and academia, will lead to corporations actively contributing to the growth of Web 3. “We are excited to partner with T-Hub to help startups develop and launch Web 3 products and services,” Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge India said.
“Web 3 is a rapidly growing space with the potential to revolutionise many industries, and we believe that this collaboration will help entrepreneurs build successful businesses.”