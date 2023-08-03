  • Menu
T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation

Hyderabad: State-led innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement with fintech player Broadridge to share their...

Hyderabad: State-led innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement with fintech player Broadridge to share their learning and outcomes with the Web 3 community. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen collaborations among corporates, startups, academia, and other stakeholders of Web 3.

According to T-Hub, with the partnership in place, support to startups and academia, will lead to corporations actively contributing to the growth of Web 3. “We are excited to partner with T-Hub to help startups develop and launch Web 3 products and services,” Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge India said.

“Web 3 is a rapidly growing space with the potential to revolutionise many industries, and we believe that this collaboration will help entrepreneurs build successful businesses.”

