T-Hub, Collins Aerospace tie up to drive innovation

Hyderabad: City-based innovation ecosystem enabler, T-Hub on Friday announced a collaboration with Collins Aerospace, an aerospace and defence technology solution provider.

The partnership is part of the ‘Powered by Collins’ initiative that aims to bolster technology innovation with deep tech small and medium enterprises. As part of this tie up, T-Hub has been named the inaugural Activation Site, a designation given annually by the programme for a leading global startup accelerator to support outreach and engagement within a targeted ecosystem.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub stated, “This initiative presents an opportunity for Indian startups to work alongside an industry leader. It is a testimony to the talent and potential of Indian startups. We will source the best startups to participate in this initiative.”

T-Hub will assist in outreach to top global startups and scale-ups with expertise in the four open collaboration opportunities such as extravehicular space mobility, high-performance batteries, autonomy for small UAS, and composites recycling. Shortlisted companies will be invited to a Collaboration Day with programme leadership from Collins. This could result in funding to execute a rapid proof-of-concept project along with Collins Aerospace programme teams.

Mary Lombardo, Vice President - Advanced Technology, Collins Aerospace said, “Their proven track record of supporting the rapidly growing startup ecosystem in India and the Asia Pacific region aligned with our mission of identifying advanced technologies and solutions with direct applicability to Collins’ products and customers.”