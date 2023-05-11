T-Hub partners with real estate service provider Berkadia to bolster innovation

City-based innovation ecosystem enabler, T-Hub on Wednesday announced its alliance with commercial real estate service provider, Berkadia. During the two-year long partnership, Berkadia will participate in T-Hub’s membership programme, while T-Hub startups will get to collaborate with the company to foster innovation, growth, and knowledge exchange.



The programme aims to connect 40-56 startups with Berkadia for sensitization meetings, scouting, screening, evaluating, curated marketing campaigns, outreach, call for applications, specialised jury members, and pitch day. Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub said, “Through this alliance, we aim to connect our startups with Berkadia’s network and resources, enabling them to collaborate and create new opportunities.”

The concerned startups will have access to mentorship, networking, proofs of concept, pitch analysis, design assessments, business reviews, technical discoveries, and market analysis that will all be related to the commercial real estate industry.

“The expansion of our BeEngaged programme into India is exciting and we could not think of a better partnership than with T-Hub,” said Director of Berkadia Digital, Bryce Nyberg.