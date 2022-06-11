TaCa Healthcare expands its operations to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad TaCa Healthcare, surgical care service provider, has begun its operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The health-tech startup has partnered with over 20 renowned hospital partners, including Medicover Hospitals, a multinational hospital chain, which has a presence in 12 countries in Europe and India.



Dr Amitoj Singh, CEO, TaCa Healthcare, said: "We are a patient-centric, surgeon-driven company. With hospital partners such as Medicover, a NABH accredited healthcare facility of international standards, we will ensure the patients in the region have access to safe and most affordable surgical care with a shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery. We ensure that no surgery is done unnecessarily, and no surgery is delayed because of lack of surgical infrastructure in a city or high cost."



Mahesh Degloorkar, CBO, Medicover Hospitals India, said: "This partnership will help us reach more and more people in the region. Short-stay surgeries help improve the quality of life for patients, who keep delaying these surgeries mainly because of affordability and accessibility issues. This tie-up with Taca Healthcare will allow us to optimally utilize our existing healthcare facilities and manpower, and resolve both these issues."



TaCa Healthcare provides short-stay elective surgeries such as gall bladder stone removal surgery, hernia repair/ removal surgery, appendix removal surgery, etc. These surgeries are considered elective surgeries as the patient can plan them in most cases. But delay in surgery can cause life-threatening complications. In India, a lot of people keep avoiding these surgeries either because it is not available in their towns, or because the cost of surgery is too high. The company, which now has a presence in 7 States - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and Haryana - plans to invest over 5 million dollars over a year to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, up skilling surgeons.