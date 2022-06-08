TaCa Healthcare expands to Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: TaCa Healthcare, a health-tech startup providing world-class surgical care at an affordable cost to people across the country, has begun its operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company has partnered with 20 renowned hospitals, including Medicover Hospitals.

The startup provides short-stay elective surgeries such as gall bladder stone removal surgery, hernia repair/ removal surgery, appendix removal surgery, etc. These surgeries are considered elective surgeries as the patient can plan them in most cases. But delay in surgery can cause life-threatening complications. In India, a lot of people keep avoiding these surgeries either because it is not available in their towns, or because the cost of surgery is too high.

The company, which now has a presence in 7 States - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi and Haryana - plans to invest over $5 million over a year to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, upskilling surgeons.

"We are a patient-centric, surgeon-driven company. With hospital partners such as Medicover, we will ensure the patients in the region have access to safe and most affordable surgical care with a shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery," Dr Amitoj Singh, CEO, TaCa Healthcare said.

"We ensure that no surgery is done unnecessarily, and no surgery is delayed because of lack of surgical infrastructure in a city or high cost," he added.

"This partnership will help us reach more and more people in the region. Short-stay surgeries help improve the quality of life for patients, who keep delaying these surgeries mainly because of affordability and accessibility issues. This tie-up with Taca Healthcare will allow us to optimally utilise our existing healthcare facilities and manpower, and resolve both these issues," Mahesh Degloorkar, CBO, Medicover Hospitals India of Medicover hospitals said.