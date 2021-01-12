Talbros Automotive's JV wins multi-year order for supplies of BIW parts to European Car Manufacturer

Talbros Automotive Components Limited today announced that Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Pvt. Ltd. has received multi-year order from a Large European Car Manufacturer. The Order is for supplying BIW (Body in White design) parts.

Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a 50 per cent JV company of Talbros Automotive Components Limited.

The order supplies will begin in Q1FY22 from the JV Company's plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The annual order value is estimated at Rs 14.4 crore. The order value is estimated at approximately Rs 92 crores over the life of the contract.

The company adds that no major investments will be required to fulfil this order as the JV Company has sufficient capacity.

Mr. Anuj Talwar, Jt. Managing Director, Talbros Automotive Components Limited said, "We had a great start of the year 2021 by addition of this order to our portfolio. This order is our second large win in the current financial year and is a testimony to our capabilities of a trusted and quality-focused supplier in the Auto Components Industry." He added, This order further enhances the revenue growth visibility and will lead to operating leverage benefits due to low level of CapEx required to fulfil this order. We remain buoyant on the export opportunities for Indian Auto Components Industry and believe the positive momentum to continue for specialized manufacturers like us."

Talbros Automotive Components Limited is the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group established in the year 1956 to manufacture Automotive & Industrial Gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is engaged in manufacturing gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.