Taneira celebrates with the launch of its festive collection, Miara; anticipates high double digit seasonal growth

Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, launches its festive collection Miara: Crafted by Hand, Rooted in Purity. Handcrafted for today’s woman, the range fuses contemporary designs with traditional crafts, bringing a distinct design language that sets it apart. Featuring various silks and cottons across diverse weaving traditions, Miara is designed to elevate every celebratory moment, whether chosen as a personal indulgence or a cherished gift.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Taneira’s latest campaign ‘The Gift of Pure Love’ celebrates the saree as a timeless gesture of love during the festive season. The campaign is the brand’s take on the joy of gifting, reminding us that to gift a Taneira saree is to honor love with something as rare and invaluable as the emotion itself. In the end, purity is the truest measure of love. Because ‘Pure love isn’t just seen, it’s felt’.

To make every purchase more memorable, the brand introduces special festive offers with gift vouchers and gold coins. Customers will receive a ₹1,000 voucher for every purchase worth ₹10,000 that can be redeemed on their next purchase, while those making a purchase of ₹50,000 or more will also receive a 0.2 g Tanishq gold coin. The limited-period offer is valid until 20th October 2025. Extending beyond the moment of giving, Taneira also unveils its Golden Cocoon purchase plan to help customers realize their dream drape over time.

Speaking on the launch, Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said, “This season, we unveil Miara as a reflection of imagination and heritage expressed in versatile drapes. At Taneira, we believe that a saree is not just worn, it is experienced. It transforms celebrations into personal statements and gifts into gestures of pure love — a sentiment we have brought alive through our festive campaign, The Gift of Pure Love. Together with our exclusive offers and the Golden Cocoon plan, we aim to make Taneira sarees the most meaningful choice for consumers this season. With market sentiment strong, we are anticipating high double-digit growth through this festive period.”

Make your festivities special with Miara, starting at ₹6,499, made to be gifted or treasured, all while offering new ways to experience and own handwoven sarees at Taneira Showroom, MG Road, Labbipet, Vijayawada.