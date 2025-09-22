Tata AIA Launches Shubh Maha Life: A Whole Life Savings Plan for Every Stage of Life

Life is a journey of changing responsibilities. In our younger years, we focus on protecting our families—repaying loans, supporting children’s education, and securing their future. At this stage, a strong life cover is vital to shield loved ones from uncertainties.

As retirement approaches, needs evolve. Children become independent, debts are cleared, and the focus shifts to creating a steady income for a comfortable, worry-free retired life. This shift raises a key question: How can one balance the need for protection today with the goal of financial independence tomorrow?

To address this, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurers, has launched Tata AIA Shubh Maha Life, a Non-Linked, Participating Whole Life Savings Plan tailored to meet financial needs across life’s stages.

A Plan That Adapts to Life’s Journey

Shubh Maha Life empowers consumers to protect their families today while building lasting financial independence for tomorrow. The plan offers:

High life cover during peak earning years – when responsibilities are highest.

Reduced cover during retirement – as financial dependencies decline.

Tax-free*retirement income with growth potential – through investments with equity exposure.

Long-term critical illness protection – securing health needs in later years#.

Building on Maha Life’s Legacy

Shubh Maha Life builds on the legacy of Tata AIA’s widely acclaimed Maha Life plan. Revived in a contemporary avatar, Shubh Maha Life delivers enhanced benefits and holistic protection to match today’s consumer needs.

Much like how a smartphone simplifies life by replacing multiple devices, Shubh Maha Life streamlines financial planning by addressing diverse goals with a single solution—ensuring protection till retirement, income in later years, and legacy creation.

K G Narender Rao, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, we recognise that life is ever-changing, and so are financial needs. With Shubh Maha Life, we are proud to offer a dynamic solution that adapts to life’s stages—delivering robust protection during peak years and substantial, tax-free income in retirement, along with long-term critical illness cover. This plan underscores our commitment to going beyond traditional insurance, helping consumers achieve lasting security, growth, and peace of mind throughout their journey.”

Key Features of Shubh Maha Life

Comprehensive Protection: Flexible participating plan with cover options.

Flexible participating plan with cover options. Growth Potential: Balanced returns through equity participation.

Balanced returns through equity participation. Tax-Free* Retirement Income: Reliable lifetime income for financial independence.

Reliable lifetime income for financial independence. Whole-of-Life Option: Extend income and protection even in later years.

Extend income and protection even in later years. Inclusive Benefits: Special discounts on first year premium for women (2%), families and nominee of Tata AIA existing customers (4%), Tata Group employees (20%).

Four Tailored Packages

To meet diverse needs, Shubh Maha Life is available in four package options:

Shubh Maha Life Gold – High cover with riders like Accidental Death Benefit (ADB) and Accidental Total and Permanent Disability (ATPD).

Shubh Maha Life Plus – ~30x cover of annual premiums, with higher income, lump sum options, and broad protection.

Shubh Maha Life Gold Health – High cover plus long-term critical illness protection of up to 30 years.

Shubh Maha Life Plus Health – 30x cover, critical illness protection, and riders like ATPD and Terminal Illness for a comprehensive safety net.

Flexible Payout Options for Every Life Stage

Policyholders can customise benefits through three payout structures:

Retirement Income Option: Steady, tax-free* lifetime income to ensure financial independence post-retirement.

Deferred Income Option: Secondary income timed for milestones such as education, marriage, or business needs.

Lump Sum Option: One-time payout at maturity to fund retirement, legacy planning, or long-term goals.

Beyond Protection: A Partner in Wellbeing

When chosen wisely, Shubh Maha Life goes beyond financial security by integrating Tata AIA Health Buddy — offering preventive health check-ups, teleconsultations, diagnostics, physiotherapy, lifestyle management, and women’s health programs. It’s not just a plan, but a partner in financial and physical wellbeing.

* Income Tax benefits are subject to prevailing income tax laws.

#Applicable on select Shubh Maha Life variants.