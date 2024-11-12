Tata India Innovation Fund for long-term investors

Hyderabad : Tata Asset Management Pvt Ltd, an investment manager for Tata Mutual Fund, has launched Tata India Innovation Fund for investors looking at long-term investments. The NFO (New Fund Offer) has opened for subscription on Monday for a minimum application amount of Rs5,000, and in multiple of Re1 thereafter. The open-ended equity scheme following innovation theme will close on November 25, 2024.

The investment manager in an official press release mentioned that Tata India Innovation Fund will employ a bottom-up innovation-led stock selection approach to offer both valuation comfort and growth potential. The fund will seek investment opportunities across market caps and sectors.

On the launch of the fund, Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer, Tata Asset Management, said: “Two things matter in investing - identifying a company which will be around for more than 10 years and its ability to make money over the next decade. The fund aims to capture opportunities in companies which aim to thrive and grow.”

Rahul Singh, Chief Investment Officer, Tata Asset Management, added: “India is witnessing transformative changes across diverse sectors led by digitalisation in finance, health tech, automotive solutions, consumer tech, and beyond.

Building on our steady rise in global innovation rankings, we are taking significant strides in areas like digital commerce, green mobility, EV battery infrastructure, space tech and advanced healthcare.