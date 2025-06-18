Tata Motors bolsters presence in Qatar with launch of LPO 1622 bus

Doha: Tata Motors launched its all-new LPO 1622 bus in Qatar on Wednesday to strengthen its presence in the Middle East market.

Developed specifically for staff transportation, the company’s first Euro VI-compliant bus in the Middle East offers superior performance, enhanced passenger comfort, and low total cost of ownership, according to a company statement.

The Tata LPO 1622 bus is powered by a reliable Cummins ISBe 5.6L Euro VI-compliant engine, delivering 220hp of power and 925Nm of torque. The bus is available in two seating configurations -- 65-seater and 61-seater -- offering flexibility for varied staff transport requirements.

It features a full air dual-circuit braking system with ABS, tubeless radial tyres, and a heavy-duty suspension system to ensure safety, comfort, and road stability. The bus also comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, and a Multimode Switch to optimise performance across varied operating conditions.

Asif Shamim, head of Tata Motors international business, said, “The Middle East continues to be a strategic focus for Tata Motors, where our products have consistently delivered value across a range of applications. With Qatar being a key market, we are pleased to further strengthen our presence with the launch of the all-new LPO 1622 bus, designed to offer higher profitability to customers and superior comfort to passengers”

Tata Motors also unveiled an enhanced range of world-smart, Euro-V compliant Prima range of heavy trucks designed and engineered to suit the country’s growing infrastructure and construction requirements. The range includes the advanced Prima 4040.K, Prima 4440.S, Prima 4040.T and the Prima 6040.S.

Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9-seater to 71-seater mass mobility solutions. Backed by Tata Motors’ advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements, the statement added.