Tata Motors celebrates a historic sales milestone of 15 lakh trucks in the ILMCV range

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a historic milestone of 15 lakh sales in the Intermediate, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) segment. Tata Motors becomes the only truck manufacturer in the country to achieve this milestone. To commemorate this achievement, Tata Motors has unveiled new variants of the Tata SFC 407 Gold, Tata LPT, Tata SFC 709G, Tata LPT 1109G, Tata LPK 1112 and Tata LPK 1416 range of trucks and tippers. The company has also introduced attractive financing schemes tailored for first-time buyers, alongside a 6-year extended warranty on all ILMCV trucks, ensuring total peace of mind for customers.

The ILMCV segment includes trucks with gross vehicle weight ranging from 4 to 19 tonne, catering to diverse customer needs across sectors including agriculture, e-commerce, construction and logistics, among others. Offering a wide range of superior, fuel-efficient solutions in the segment, Tata Motors ensures low cost of ownership and high vehicle uptime, boosting profitability for its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “Reaching the 15 lakh sales milestone is a moment of immense pride for us. It stands as a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance their operations. Our new variants and extended warranty are designed to improve earning potential and ensure long-term peace of mind, keeping us ahead of their expectations. As we move forward, we remain focused on being customer-centric, reaffirming our role as a valued partner in driving long-term growth and success."

As a holistic mobility solutions provider, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles come with advanced features, efficient powertrains and richer value-additions. The ILMCV portfolio includes multiple cabin options like the LPT, SFC, Signa and the Ultra range, along with various deck lengths and body styles. The wide range of products is further complemented by Tata Motors' Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, ensuring comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management, including breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), and easy access to genuine spare parts. Additionally, Tata Motors leverages Fleet Edge, its connected vehicle platform, to optimize fleet management and maximize vehicle uptime while minimizing total cost of ownership. Across the country, Tata Motors has over 2500 sales and service touchpoints to offer the highest uptime for its vehicles.