Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles advances zero-emission trucking, delivers state-of-the-art Prima E.55S electric prime movers to Enviiiro Wheels Mobility

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, a leader in sustainable mobility solutions, today commenced deliveries of the advanced Tata Prima E.55S battery electric prime-mover to Enviiiro Wheels Mobility, a leading provider of green commercial transportation solutions for the power, mining, cement, and steel sectors. The first batch of the fleet was handed over today in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The heavy-duty, zero-emission Prima E.55S, will be deployed for transportation of minerals and ores.

Receiving the first batch of vehicles, Praveen Somani, Managing Director, Enviiiro Wheels Mobility and Director, Inland World Logistics said, “As a young company committed to making logistics sustainable, the addition of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ advanced electric prime movers to our fleet marks a defining step towards decarbonised operations. With zero emissions, superior performance, and advanced safety and comfort features, the Prima E.55S is an ideal choice to support our customers’ net zero goals. Backed by Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ proven after-sales ecosystem, we are confident of building a future-ready fleet that sets new benchmarks in clean and efficient mineral and ore transportation.”

Speaking on the vehicle delivery, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, "We are delighted to deliver the first batch of Prima E.55S electric prime movers to Enviiiro Wheels Mobility. As the market leader in the trucks segment, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is proud to lead India’s transition to sustainable freight with advanced solutions. These robustly engineered vehicles align closely with Enviiiro Wheels’ sustainability goals, advancing greener operations while delivering long-term value.”

The Tata Prima E.55S is built on an advanced EV architecture with a full-electric drivetrain featuring an integrated e-axle and state-of-the-art regenerative braking for higher range. Offering a range of up to 350 km on a single charge, it also features a 3-speed Auto Shift transmission with an e-axle for optimal efficiency and performance, as well as dual gun fast charging capability for high uptime. The vehicle comes equipped with advanced features such as Driver Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Cruise Control, along with an Electronic Braking System and optional ADAS features for enhanced safety. The premium Prima cabin, equipped with a pneumatically suspended seat and tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, enhances driver comfort and convenience, reducing fatigue and boosting productivity.