Tata Motors inaugurates ‘Customer Care Mahotsav’, a nationwide engagement program for commercial vehicle customers

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the launch of its Customer Care Mahotsav 2024, a comprehensive customer engagement program for commercial vehicle customers till 24th December 2024. The unique and value adding programme will be held at over 2500 authorised service outlets across the country, bringing together fleet owners and drivers for insightful discussions. Through the Mahotsav, customers can avail a range of benefits, including thorough vehicle check-ups conducted by trained technicians, and access to value-added services. Additionally, drivers will receive extensive training on safe and fuel-efficient driving practices, along with tailored offerings under its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative.

Launching the Customer Care Mahotsav 2024 edition, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors highlighted, “We are excited to bring back the Customer Care Mahotsav this year, starting 23rd October. The day holds a special significance for us as we sold our first commercial vehicle in 1954, we now celebrate it as the Customer Care Day. This Mahotsav reflects our commitment to deliver the best-in-class service, through meticulous vehicle check-ups and by offering a wide range of benefits. By ensuring that the Mahotsav delights our customers at every touchpoint across the country, we aim to strengthen our relationships across all our stakeholders. We cordially invite all our customers to their nearest Tata authorized service centres, and I am confident that this initiative will add significant value to their businesses.”

Tata Motors’ widest commercial vehicle portfolio is complemented by a host of value-added services designed for comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management through its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. This all-inclusive solution begins with the vehicle purchase and supports every operational aspect throughout its lifecycle, including breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), and convenient access to genuine spare parts. Additionally, Tata Motors leverages Fleet Edge, its connected vehicle platform for optimal fleet management, enabling operators to maximize vehicle uptime and minimize total cost of ownership.