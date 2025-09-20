Tata Motors Launches Ace Gold+ Diesel Mini-Truck at Rs. 5.52 Lakh

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Ace Gold+—the most affordable diesel variant in its iconic Ace range. Priced at just ₹5.52 lakh* (ex-showroom), the Ace Gold+ is engineered to deliver exceptional performance while ensuring the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its category, making it the ideal choice for today’s value conscious entrepreneurs.

Equipped with advanced Lean NOx Trap (LNT) technology, the Ace Gold+ eliminates the need for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), significantly reducing maintenance and operating costs. This innovation not only ensures compliance with stringent emission norms but also enhances profitability by lowering recurring expenses—helping customers earn more with every trip.

Launching the new model, Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Since its launch over two decades ago, the Tata Ace has consistently transformed last-mile mobility across India, empowering hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs to drive progress. With every upgrade, it has evolved to incorporate advanced technologies, versatile features, and broader applications. The launch of the Ace Gold+ continues this legacy—delivering a solution that simplifies business operations, enhances profitability, and reinforces our commitment to nurturing India’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Powered by the turbocharged Dicor engine delivering 22PS of power and 55Nm of torque, the Ace Gold+ is built for reliability across diverse business applications. With a payload capacity of 900kg and multiple load deck configurations, it offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of cargo needs.

Tata Motors’ small commercial vehicle and pickup portfolio—including the Ace Pro, Ace, Intra, and Yodha—caters to payloads from 750kg to 2-tonne and is available in a variety of powertrains: diesel, petrol, CNG, bi-fuel, and electric. Complementing this expansive range of robustly engineered vehicles is Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a comprehensive lifecycle support programme offering AMC packages, genuine spare parts, and 24x7 roadside assistance.