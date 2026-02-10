Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu begins operations with the local manufacture of JLR’s Range Rover Evoque as the first vehicle

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), India’s leading manufacturer of cars and SUVs and its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. (JLR), today announced the commencement of operations at their new manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in the Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu. The current facility reflects the first phase of development of a greenfield plant for producing next‑generation vehicles, including EVs, for both TMPV and JLR brands. The first vehicle to roll out of the plant is the locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque from JLR, a model celebrated globally for its modern luxury and exceptional craftsmanship.

The facility was formally inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin, and Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, in the presence of eminent Ministers, public representatives, senior bureaucrats, government officials, and senior leaders from TMPV, JLR, and the Tata Group.

Inaugurating the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles – JLR facility, Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tata Group has long played a pivotal role in nation building and shares a deep, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu. With the commencement of operations at this new manufacturing facility and the rollout of the first Range Rover Evoque in Panapakkam, Ranipet, the state is proud to witness the expansion of world‑class automotive manufacturing. Tamil Nadu welcomes this significant milestone and remains committed to supporting industries that create jobs, drive innovation, and reinforce our position as India’s leading hub for manufacturing and mobility.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “The inauguration of our Panapakkam facility marks a significant milestone in the Tata Group’s journey to accelerate India’s leadership in sustainable and future‑ready manufacturing. We are also proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to drive industrial excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth. With this facility, we look forward to producing vehicles of exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and technology for customers in India and around the world.”