Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2 pc from April
Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Monday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its commercial vehicle range.
Mumbai: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Monday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its commercial vehicle range.
The new prices will come into effect from April 1. The company said the hike is necessary to offset rising input costs, which have been impacting the automotive sector.
"Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent, across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1st April 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.
It further stated that the price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant.
The increase will vary depending on the model and variant, according to the company.
The Indian auto industry has been facing challenges such as rising raw material costs, higher logistics expenses and supply chain disruptions.
Earlier in the day, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced to raise vehicle prices by up to 4 per cent, starting April 2025.
Maruti Suzuki cited increasing input costs, operational expenses, and inflationary pressures as key reasons for the price revision. The company mentioned that while efforts are being made to control costs, some of the rising expenses must be passed on to consumers.
With both Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki announcing price hikes, other manufacturers may also follow suit.
Tata Motors, a part of the Tata Group, is known for its cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.
Despite an increase in revenue, the company’s consolidated net profit fell by 22.41 per cent to Rs 5,451 crore in the third quarter of FY25 compared to the same period in the previous year.
However, its revenue from operations rose by 2.71 per cent to Rs 1,13,575 crore, according to its stock filing.
Tata Motors’ stock price closed 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 660.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.