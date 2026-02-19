TCI and FLYING WHALES announce a strategic collaboration to strengthen integrated logistics solutions in India

On the occasion of the official summit between the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FLYING WHALES SERVICES (FWS) and Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) are pleased to announce strategic collaboration to strengthen integrated logistics solutions in India. The MOU was signed in the presence of Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, and Mr. Rajkiran Kanagala, Chief Business Officer, Transport Corporation of India and Mr. Sébastien Bougon, President of FLYING WHALES and President of FLYING WHALES SERVICES, FLYING WHALES’ operation subsidiary.

Delhi February 2026: Transport Corporation of India Limited (“TCI”), India’s leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a publicly listed company on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), today announced that it is working together with FLYING WHALES and FLYING WHALES SERVICES its operation subsidiary, a French group that is developing, the LCA60T aeronautical program, a rigid cargo airship with a large payload capacity of 60 tons. The LCA60T has the unique ability to load and deliver its cargo in stationary flight. It will decarbonize transportion of goods, including heavy or bulky loads, and explore new and develop existing logistics, infrastructure and supply chain solutions in India, with a specific focus on enabling high-value and mission-critical programs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI said: “TCI has consistently partnered with leading global and domestic organizations to provide state-of-the-art logistics solutions for our customers. Flying whales innovative technology will provide low carbon, efficient solutions to remotest locations thus accelerating PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal connectivity.”