TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
Recently, a whistleblower wrote to CEO, COO alleging that global head of RMG ES Chakravarthy accepting commissions from some staffing firms
Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software exporter, has been facing rough weather as reports about bribes-for-jobs scandal are spreading in the market.
According to media reports, the company’s few senior executives were involved in accepting bribes from staffing firms for giving jobs to their candidates and such practice has been continuing for years.
Eventually, this has led to the company sacking four officials from its resource management group (RMG) and banning three staffing firms.
Recently, a whistleblower wrote to the company’s CEO and COO stating that the global head of RMG ES Chakravarthy had been accepting commissions from these staffing firms.
TCS has set up a committee of three members, including chief information security officer Ajit Menon to probe the bribe allegations.
After the conclusion of the probe, TCS sent its head of recruitment on leave and sacked four officials from RMG. Chakravarthy has been debarred from the office. Another official in the RBM division, Arun GK, has also been sacked.
The media reports further added that quoting an executive quoted in the report that in the last three years, the company hired 300,000 people, including contractors.