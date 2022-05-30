TDP to infuse young blood to face polls anytime

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada: With the Telugu Desam Party leadership asking cadres to expose the failures of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, the ruling YSR Congress Party has launched a counter-offensive saying the main Opposition is spreading lies fearing complete washout in 2024.



While ruling out advancing elections due in next two years, YSRCP leaders say the TDP is frustrated at the growing popularity of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his welfare-centric approach.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu seems to be buoyed by roaring success of two-day Mahanadu which concluded at Ongole on Saturday. He said that the State has been pushed to debt trap as the government has borrowed over Rs 8 lakh crore in past three years and he will order a probe once TDP is voted back to power. "One-fourth of total borrowing has been pocketed by the Chief Minister and I will recover the swindled money from him once I become the Chief Minister," he declared. He also launched centenary birthday celebrations of legendary actor and TDP founder NTR at the Mahanadu.

The TDP leadership at the annual conclave of the party resolved to infuse new blood into the party by reserving 40 seats to youth and not to give tickets to those who lost election for third time in a row. The party also decided to undertake Statewide yatra to sustain momentum achieved at the Mahanadu.

Terming the hype created by TDP over midterm polls as 'desperate move to save its sinking ship', Government Advisor on Policy Affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they have no such plans and TDP will face worst-ever defeat in the elections.

YSRCP leaders are now on Social Justice (Samajika Nyayabheri) Bus Yatra telling people on Jagan Mohan Reddy's success in implementing Navaratnalu and all other promises aimed at bridging the gap between haves and have nots.

Participated by 17 Ministers, the yatris are also lampooning at Chandrababu Naidu for 'ideological bankruptcy' and using a section of media for carrying out a politically motivated campaign against YSRCP.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said Naidu has no right to utter the name of NTR as he stabbed him from the back to become Chief Minister in 1995.

"The people are yearning for change due to disillusionment with the performance of YSRCP Government. Now the State has no capital due to three-capital hoax by Jagan. Whenever elections are held we will get a decisive mandate," TDP MP from Srikakulam K Rammohan Naidu, said.