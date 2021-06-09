TeamLease Services Q4FY21 Results: Reports consolidated profit of Rs 19.64 crore

TeamLease Services Limited on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, reported a year-on-year consolidated profit of Rs 19.64 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the profit stood at Rs 23.12 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The revenue from operations of the leading human resource company's rose marginally 0.76 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore in the period under consideration as compared to Rs 1,330.29 crore posted last year. Sequentially, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,275.42 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.

EBITDA grew 30 per cent to Rs 26 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 20 crore posted last year. The margins improved to 2 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 1.5 per cent posted in Q4FY20.

The company has reported EPS of Rs 11.06 for the period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a negative EPS of Rs (17.21) for the period ended March 31, 2020. The EPS Stood at Rs.13.38 for the period ended December 31, 2020.