Tech Avant-Garde to strengthen AICTE approved colleges to transform into Hybrid Learning Spaces

Mumbai, June 07 AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) has sent a circular AICTE/NEAT/ 2021-22 to all its approved Institutes and Colleges addressing the Vice-Chancellors / Principals/ Director to Implement of Hybrid Learning uniformly in Technical Colleges in India.

Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) has been appointed to handhold and mentor AICTE approved educational institutions to successfully transform from physical to Hybrid Learning centers.

Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE said, "The reason for this circular was - COVID-19 pandemic radically disrupted every aspect of life, including education. This disruption left educational institutions clamoring for systems and structures that ensure a continuation of learning for all students. In this context, initiative by AICTE recommending Hybrid Learning in technical colleges to make them robust and lockdown proof which is much essential."

Implementation of Hybrid Learning should be uniform and must follow certain standards viz., Learning environment, Class community, Lesson design, Engagement and interactivity and Assessment and feedback.

TAG is an ISV of Microsoft and award winning Global Training Partner of Microsoft and specializes in Hybrid Learning. Till date TAG has trained close to 40000 educators and 10000 plus Heads of Education Institutions on Hybrid Learning. TAG has initiated a program called Knowledge Worker program. In this program teachers are encouraged to teach each other to become Hybrid Educators.

Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde said "The hybrid model combines the best of in-school and remote learning, with digital engagement. It's more than a quick fix. It is a way to enhance and accelerate learning by providing student-centered approaches to meet diverse learners' needs."