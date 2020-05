Techies think worse coming in next 6 months: LinkedIn

New Delhi: A tough jobs market, pay cuts and an ailing economy have caused unrest among the Indian professionals and those working in IT, media and manufacturing feel their companies will fare worse in the next six months, a new LinkedIn survey said on Tuesday.

More than two in five media professionals said their companies will fare worse in the next six months, exhibiting a bleak outlook towards the short-term future. One in four manufacturing professionals and more than one in five IT professionals felt the same.

The overall findings showed that one in three Indians have reported a decrease in their personal incomes, whereas 48 per cent of active job seekers and 43 per cent of full-time professionals anticipate fewer job openings in the next two weeks. LinkedIn's second 'Workforce Confidence Index' shows a slight dip in the overall confidence towards future opportunities as professionals foresee testing times ahead.

"As various sectors announce a hiring freeze, job-seekers have reset their expectations as more Indian professionals anticipate fewer job openings going forward," said the survey by the Microsoft-owned largest professional network.

Nearly 48 per cent of active job seekers think there will be a decrease in available job opportunities, up 9 per cent from last fortnight's findings. Findings also show that 36 per cent of active job seekers expect a decrease in recruiter response in the next two weeks, up 8 per cent from last fortnight's findings.