Techwave launches multi-cloud solution

Hyderabad: Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions company, has released a multi-cloud solution 'TW Cloud Management Platform - Unity' and two services 'SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment' and 'Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment' on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

TW Cloud Management Platform - Unity identifies risks in a multi-cloud environment pertaining to governance, enhances data security, manages vulnerabilities, and facilitates the smooth operation of cloud systems. The Platform is intended to help enterprises to monitor cloud operations, enable them to measure their performance against their goals, and manage without inconvenience.

It would allow enterprises to discover and classify inventory of provisioning, automation services, request management, asset monitoring, analytics, spend management and resource optimisation. Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment enhances the performance and quality of workloads running in the cloud by offering customised solutions. The self-assessment tool will help the customers to assess Azure environments with security, reliability, cost optimisation, operational excellence and performance efficacy. SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment will assist customers in providing a simplified and digestible SAP Early Watch report based on the stages of digital transformation.