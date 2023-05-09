Telangana becomes 1st State to unveil robotics framework

Hyderabad: Telangana has become the first State in the country to launch a State Robotics Framework with a vision of creating a ‘sustainable robotics ecosystem’ that leads to innovation, entrepreneurship and research & development, “positioning the State as a leader in the field of robotics.”

State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched Telangana State Robotics Framework here on Tuesday. The State government also signed MoUs with IIT Hyderabad, ART PARK IISC, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), AgHub (PJTSAU) and All India Robotics Association (AIRA). Overall, these partnerships aim to enhance the robotics ecosystem in Telangana and promote innovation, research, and growth in the field.

KTR said: “As Telangana continues to strive towards technological advancements and development, the State is committed to embracing new technologies and promoting innovation across sectors, ensuring a better tomorrow for all. I’m confident that the identified four key focus domains and five key pillars in the framework will nurture and promote a vibrant and sustainable robotics industry in the State.”

He further said: “We live in an interesting era of the 4th Industrial Revolution which is driven by emerging technologies and is disrupting many sectors. Harnessing it in the right way will give us the necessary impetus to be a global leader in technology adoption. We chose eight emerging technologies including robotics to drive ecosystem development and government adoption in these areas.”

The framework is a comprehensive roadmap that outlines the state’s vision for the development of the robotics ecosystem in the state and contributing to the growth of the industry in the country. The framework was developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department in collaboration with the AIRA and inputs from academia, industry experts and stakeholders.

This is the sixth framework formulated and launched by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department. The other frameworks launched were blockchain in 2018, Drones framework in 2019, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework in 2020, Cloud Adoption Framework in 2021and SpaceTech Framework in 2022. Most of them are the first in the country.