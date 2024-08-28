TeluguShaadi.com celebrates 15 years with ‘Shaadi Utsavam’ contest offering a fully sponsored wedding and gold coin rewards

One of the largest matchmaking platforms for Telugus around the world, TeluguShaadi.com, from the house of Shaadi.com, is thrilled to announce its grand ‘Shaadi Utsavam’ contest in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The ongoing two-month extravaganza, which culminates on 14th October 2024, offers one lucky winner the chance to win the ultimate wedding gift — a fully-sponsored wedding, courtesy TeluguShaadi.com! Adding star power to this momentous occasion Shaadi.com has unveiled a TVC and a digital ad film featuring popular actress Siri Hanumanthu (of Big Boss Telugu 5 and Jawan fame) as the face of the campaign, masterfully capturing the essence of the contest.

The rules are simple: any user with a paid plan or who upgrades to a paid plan during the contest period is automatically eligible to participate in the lucky draw and have the opportunity to plan their dream wedding with TeluguShaadi.com. Apart from this, 20 additional users will stand a chance to walk away with gold coins.

Maneesh M, Director of Marketing at Shaadi.com, said, “TeluguShaadi.com is an integral market in the country for the brand. This initiative intends to show appreciation to lakhs of Telugu users who have entrusted the platform with the most important decision of their lives - finding a life partner. We wanted to go beyond just facilitating finding a dream partner by enabling the users to have their dream wedding.”

Over the years, TeluguShaadi.com has become one of the most trusted matchmaking platforms for Telugus from around the world. It has empowered its users through innovative initiatives, enabling profound and lasting unions.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! If you’re ready to take the next step in your journey, upgrade to a paid plan and join the Shaadi Utsavam celebration now to make your dream wedding come true!







