Tenali Double Horse Group creates a dynamic Shark Tank-style platform empowering women entrepreneurs with mentorship, support & opportunities to bring ideas to life!

Tenali Double Horse Group proudly continues its tradition of celebrating Women’s Day with its annual #MakeALotMore initiative, dedicated to recognizing and empowering women. This year, the brand is introducing a Shark Tank-style concept, providing a dynamic platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs to present their ideas, receive mentorship, and gain the support needed to turn their visions into reality. Over the years, Tenali Double Horse has been committed to creating meaningful opportunities for women, reinforcing its mission to foster financial independence, leadership, and personal growth.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, Mohan Shyam Prasad shared, “#MakeALotMore is not just about celebration, it is about impact. Women can achieve so much more when given the right opportunities, and this year’s Shark Tank-inspired event is designed to encourage them to think big, take bold steps, and bring their ideas to life.” The brand has consistently championed women’s empowerment through employment, skill development, and community-driven initiatives, believing that when women thrive, society prospers. The Shark Tank concept aligns perfectly with this vision, offering women a platform to share their ideas, learn from industry experts, and explore new opportunities for growth and success.

Adding to the excitement, Tenali Double Horse is delighted to announce that the #MakeALotMore initiative has surpassed 5 million views and 67,000 likes. This overwhelming response highlights the strength of this movement and the collective effort to celebrate and uplift women. “The incredible support we have received shows the true power of this initiative. Let’s keep the momentum going and continue to empower women to achieve more,” added Mohan Shyam Prasad. As a brand that values both tradition and progress, Tenali Double Horse remains dedicated to making a real difference. The company invites everyone to join this movement, celebrate women’s achievements, and contribute to a future where women continue to #MakeALotMore.