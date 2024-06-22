Tennis star Sumit Nagal to endorse Bank of Baroda

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (Bank), a public sector bank, on Friday announced Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal as its brand endorser.

26-year-old Sumit Nagal will be strategically positioned to target a younger demographic, and new generation of customers with a range of products specifically designed for this segment. Nagal joins a line-up of endorsers that includes badminton player PV Sindhu and cricket player Shafali Verma.

Commenting on the association, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda, said: “We welcome Sumit Nagal to the Bank of Baroda family. Tennis is a global, highly competitive and demanding sport. This makes Sumit’s journey all the more inspiring. The collaboration between Bank of Baroda and Sumit will go a long way in promoting the sport in India and helping the Bank reach out to a younger audience.”