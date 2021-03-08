Textiles Ministry & Agriculture Ministry sign MoU to amplify sericulture activities in the country

Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Agriculture today signed an MoU to amplify sericulture activities in the country in the presence of Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala. The MoU will focus on establishing tree-based agroforestry models in sericulture and exploring possibilities of activities through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Ms Irani in a tweet yesterday said, "Presided over MOU signing between @TexMinIndia & @AgriGoI to amplify sericulture activities in the country. Thankful to MOS @PRupala Ji for his presence as both Ministries come together to strengthen the sericulture sector of India."





Ms Irani said, it will enhance training, boost technology and create a sustainable livelihood for silk farmers or rearers. On the eve of International Women's Day today, Ms Irani distributed Buniyaad Reeling Machines to women silk reelers with an aim to eradicate unhygienic and obsolete Thigh Reeling practice.