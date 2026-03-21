TG debt to reach 29% of GSDP

The state’s mounting debt burden is projected to reach an alarming 29 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the 2026–27 financial year. The State government has estimated the total debt at Rs 5.62 lakh crore in the new financial year, compared to Rs 5.06 lakh crore in the current year.

According to statistical data in the Budget report, the government expects to mobilise Rs 22,345 crore as loans from the Union government, Rs 14,309 crore from autonomous bodies, Rs 25,716 crore through special securities, and Rs 37,067 crore from reserve funds and deposits.

In the last two financial years, the percentage of outstanding debt (FRBM loans) stood at 28 per cent of the GSDP, which is now projected to increase to 29 per cent. This rise clearly indicates a growing debt burden on the state economy and is likely to pose a major challenge in securing additional borrowings within the FRBM limits in the upcoming financial year.

While presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that excessive borrowings beyond permissible limits during the previous government’s tenure had placed a severe burden on the state’s finances. To address this, the government restructured loans worth Rs 25,612 crore that were raised earlier at high interest rates. These loans have now been refinanced at lower interest rates, with repayment periods extended and principal repayment tenures stretched between 20 and 39 years.

As a result of this restructuring, the repayment obligation for the period from 2025–26 to 2031–32 has been significantly reduced from Rs 34,058 crore to Rs 11,915 crore, bringing down the state’s cash outflow by Rs 22,142 crore and providing liquidity relief.

The Minister further stated that loans previously taken by TUFIDC at an interest rate of 10.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 172.02 crore, and loans taken by the Telangana Road Development Corporation at 9.7 per cent, amounting to Rs 2,204.06 crore, have also been restructured at a reduced interest rate of 8.6 per cent.