The Garden of Europe Campaign Wraps Up the Second Successful Year of Activities in India

The Garden of Europe Campaign’s Second Successful Year of Activities in India Is Wrapped Up

The second year of activities in India has now been successfully completed by the Garden of Europe campaign. European fresh apples from Poland and fresh kiwis from Greece have continued to be promoted through different information sharing and promotional actions. Quite impressive, right? These fruits have been slowly introduced to more people, and their quality has been talked about again and again.

During 2025, a stronger presence in the Indian market was built by the campaign. Importers, distributors, retailers, and industry professionals were directly engaged. At the same time, awareness among consumers was also raised about the high quality, safety, and sustainability of European fruits. Many people started asking — what actually makes these fruits so special? Well, the strict European standards is often mentioned as the answer.

In June, participation was made by the campaign at the “Fresh India Show” in Mumbai. There, connections with important stakeholders from the Indian fruit industry were established by European producers. A useful platform was provided by the fair, where retailers, industry professionals, and importers could learn more about the unique features of European apples and kiwis. Interesting to see such curiosity! To make business networking even stronger, two B2B dinners were also organized at Nazaara – Dining and Deck restaurant, at Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel. Insights were shared, ideas were exchanged, and possible partnerships were discussed. Some really good conversations probably happened there.

Later in December, further outreach was continued through participation at “Annapoorna Interfood” in Mumbai. The fair was supported by two more B2B dinners which were held at Goma Restaurant, at Radisson Hotel Mumbai Goregaon. Importers and distributors were given the chance to directly interact with European representatives. Production standards were explained, and the supply potential of European fruits was explored. Many questions were likely asked — and answered too!

One of the main highlights of the second year was seen in September. A study trip was organized for professionals from the Indian fruit sector. Visits were made to the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “Alfa Greek Fruits” in Greece and also to members of the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “Fruit Union” in Poland. First-hand experience of European fruit production was given to the visitors. That must have been quite an eye-opening visit!

After the success of the campaign’s first year, digital communication activities were also expanded in the second year. Information about European apples and kiwis was shared through press releases and social media profiles. Consumers and businesses in India were regularly informed about their benefits. The strict European rules that ensure food safety, quality, and environmentally responsible production were also highlighted again. Yes, those standards are taken very seriously.

Through all these activities, the reputation of European fruits in the Indian market has been gradually strengthened. More collaboration between European producers and Indian partners is also expected to happen in the future. The road for further growth is slowly being paved — sounds promising, doesn’t it?

“Over the past five seasons, Polish apple exports to India have increased from 10,000 tons to 35,000 tons, representing nearly 60% of EU apple exports to India. EU apples currently account for 10% of India's total apple imports and continue to have strong growth prospects. Polish apples are exported worldwide, offering consumers high-quality fruit produced under strict European standards, with India being a key strategic destination,” it was stated by Piotr Janota, president of the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION.”













At the same time, European kiwis are also slowly gaining position in the Indian market. The market is still largely dominated by kiwis from Iran and Chile, but changes are being noticed. “Greek kiwis represent more than 80% of total EU kiwi exports to India, highlighting Greece as the main European supplier. Overall, EU kiwi exports account for around 8% of India’s total imports. European kiwis are increasingly appreciated for their excellent taste, nutritional value, and strict standards ensuring quality, safety, and traceability,” it was said by Ioannis Koutsoupias, president of the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio.

The Garden of Europe campaign is being implemented by a consortium formed between the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION.”

For more information, visit: https://appleandkiwi.eu/

Funded by the European Union. The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors only and may not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Responsibility for them is not accepted by the European Union or its authorities.