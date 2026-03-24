Surat, India – If you’ve been following the lab-grown diamond space lately, you already know how fast it’s growing, especially in India. Surat, in particular, has become a major hub for CVD diamonds, and new players are entering the market almost every day.

But with that growth, there’s also a lot of confusion—for both buyers and new business owners.

That’s where The Ice Lane is trying to do things a bit differently.

Founded by Hema Khatwani, the brand isn’t just focused on selling jewelry. A big part of their approach is explaining things that most companies don’t really talk about—like how diamonds are actually made, how pricing works, and what customers should really look for before buying.

Helping New Businesses Get Started

A lot of people want to enter the lab-grown diamond business right now, but honestly, most don’t know where to begin.

To make it easier, Hema recently shared a guide on how to start a lab grown diamond business in India that walks through the basics—how sourcing works in Surat, what kind of setup is needed, and how products move from manufacturing to international markets. It’s not overly technical, which actually makes it useful.

Making Diamond Buying Less Confusing

From a buyer’s perspective, things can get complicated pretty quickly. Terms like “Type IIa” or certifications like IGI and GIA sound important—but not everyone understands what they actually mean.

The Ice Lane’s latest research offers a definitive IGI vs GIA lab grown diamonds comparison for 2026.

The Ice Lane has been putting out simple comparisons and explanations to break this down. Instead of using heavy technical language, they’re focusing on helping people make practical decisions.

A Slight Shift in How Luxury Is Seen

What’s interesting is that this “education-first” approach is slowly changing how people look at lab-grown diamonds.

Rather than just being a cheaper option, they’re starting to feel like a smarter choice—especially for buyers who care about transparency and value.

The Ice Lane is still growing, but it’s already being noticed in conversations around the best lab grown diamond jewelry brands in India.

As Hema khatwani puts it, the idea is simple: if people understand what they’re buying, they’ll feel more confident about it.

About The Ice Lane

The Ice Lane is based in Ajmer, with manufacturing in Surat, and works with high-quality CVD lab-grown diamonds, particularly Type IIa. The brand focuses on creating fine jewelry while keeping things transparent, accessible, and easy to understand for modern buyers.

For more information on the brand’s latest collections and transparency initiatives, visit theicelane.com