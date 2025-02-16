The Z Connect Festival: A Month of Music, Dance, and Unforgettable Moments at The Galleria Mall

Bengaluru: The Galleria Mall was abuzz with energy as it hosted the Ultimate Z Connect Festival, a high-octane celebration of Gen Z brands, creativity, music, dance, and non-stop fun! From 7th to 23rd February 2025, the mall transformed into a vibrant hub where youthful, energetic crowds gathered to explore and engage with their favorite Gen Z brands like Snitch, Neeman’s, Zouk, Bewakoof, Kica Active, Derma Co., Aqualogica and more, all under one roof. This event offered an unparalleled space for self-expression, where attendees could celebrate life and discover the latest trends across fashion, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle.

Each weekend brought something new and exciting, making it impossible for anyone to miss out! The festival kicked off with electrifying performances like the iconic Black Ice Crew dance show on February 7th, followed by a throwback Vinyl Night Out on February 8th, featuring top DJs spinning nostalgic beats. On February 9th, art lovers got creative at the Sip & Paint event, bringing their passion to life on canvas. Whether it was Fuzz’s Bring Your Dog to the Mall Day (Feb 11), or the Style under 3000 challenges with Bewakoof and Snitch (Feb 12), there was something for every trendsetter.

Trivia lovers tested their knowledge at the Pop Quiz Night on February 13th, while Valentine’s Salsa Night on February 14th got hearts racing with rhythm and romance. The high-energy Epic DJ Nights on February 15th kept the crowd partying until the last beat. Those seeking a moment of Zen could unwind at Pawasana Yoga with Puppies on February 16th, blending relaxation and adorable puppies for the perfect balance.

Throughout the festival, Neeman’s photo ops on February 19th allowed attendees to model the latest trends, while fierce competition sparked at the Dance Battle Qualifiers on February 21st. The grand finale on February 23rd saw the best dancers clash in the Dance Battle Finals, with the ultimate crown up for grabs.

The Z Connect Festival proved to be the ultimate destination for anyone craving fun, creativity, and unforgettable moments. People marked their calendars, brought their friends, and celebrated music, dance, and culture in full force at The Galleria Mall. The Z Connect Festival was undeniably the event of the season!