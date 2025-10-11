  • Menu
This festive season, pre-book your favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle at just Rs 999, an industry-first offering

Highlights

The first to pass on 100 percent GST 2.0 benefits to customers of its sub-350cc performance classics, its customers can now pay just Rs 999 online and pre-book their favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle to beat the festive rush

As one of the biggest gainers from GST 2.0 in the world’s largest motorcycle market, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is helping its buyers improve their odds of getting a delivery of their favourite motorcycle in the festive period. In an industry-first offering, customers can now prebook their preferred Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle online at just Rs 999 to beat the festive rush, amplified by GST 2.0 price cuts. With eight performance classic motorcycles under 350cc, the company was the first to announce reduced on-road prices, post-GST reforms, bringing authentic heritage motorcycling to a wider riding community.

Spurred by the festive spirit and the 100-percent GST benefits passed on by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (from 22 September), the booking momentum at dealerships has hit overdrive. Buyers can increase their chances of getting their dream motorcycle in this rush by pre-booking it at just Rs 999 on jawayezdimotorcycles.com

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The GST rate revision has meant most of our motorcycles now start from Rs 1.5 lakh. With their combination of world-class design, technology, and performance, our classic motorcycles are making young India’s dream of owning one come true. The overwhelming response seen in the groundswell of bookings across India this festive season has led us to offer the Rs 999 online prebooking price.”

Unmatched value across the portfolio

Following the GST 2.0 rationalistion, which reduced the tax rate on motorcycles below 350cc from 28 percent to 18 percent, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles was the first to recalibrate its pricing and deliver exceptional value to customers. Most of the models, from the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, to the Scrambler, are now available at under Rs 2 lakh. The new prices reflect the brand’s commitment to offering truly legendary performance classics at an unparalleled price point:

Brand

Model (Starting price)

Old Price

New Price Post GST 2.0

Savings

Jawa

42

Rs.1,72,942

Rs.1,59,431

Rs. 13,511

Jawa

350

Rs.1,98,950

Rs.1,83,407

Rs. 15,543

Jawa

42 Bobber

Rs.2,09,500

Rs.1,93,133

Rs. 16,367

Jawa

42 FJ

Rs.2,10,142

Rs.1,93,725

Rs. 16,417

Yezdi

Roadster

Rs.2,09,969

Rs.1,93,565

Rs. 16,404

Yezdi

Adventure

Rs.2,14,900

Rs.1,98,111

Rs. 16,789

Yezdi

Scrambler

Rs.2,11,900

Rs.1,95,345

Rs. 16,555

All the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are backed by the comprehensive ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’, an industry-first initiative in this segment.

Customer Assurance Programme: Peace of mind for every rider

  • 4-Year/50,000 km standard warranty: The programme offers segment-leading protection that demonstrates our engineering excellence, giving riders peace of mind that their motorcycles are built to last.
  • Extended warranty options up to six years: Premium coverage that confidently says the bike will remain road-ready and addresses the stress of unexpected repair costs.
  • Two-year anytime warranty (within six years of ownership): A flexible solution that can be added when needed, even after the standard warranty expires, ensuring customers are never without coverage.
  • One year of complimentary roadside assistance (RSA): Extendable up to eight years; ensures riders receive help when and where they need it, and are not stranded, even in remote locations.
  • Five-year comprehensive AMC package: Hassle-free servicing with predictable costs, eliminating unexpected expenses for a smooth ownership experience.




