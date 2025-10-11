This festive season, pre-book your favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle at just Rs 999, an industry-first offering

Live
The first to pass on 100 percent GST 2.0 benefits to customers of its sub-350cc performance classics, its customers can now pay just Rs 999 online and pre-book their favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle to beat the festive rush
As one of the biggest gainers from GST 2.0 in the world’s largest motorcycle market, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is helping its buyers improve their odds of getting a delivery of their favourite motorcycle in the festive period. In an industry-first offering, customers can now prebook their preferred Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle online at just Rs 999 to beat the festive rush, amplified by GST 2.0 price cuts. With eight performance classic motorcycles under 350cc, the company was the first to announce reduced on-road prices, post-GST reforms, bringing authentic heritage motorcycling to a wider riding community.
Spurred by the festive spirit and the 100-percent GST benefits passed on by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (from 22 September), the booking momentum at dealerships has hit overdrive. Buyers can increase their chances of getting their dream motorcycle in this rush by pre-booking it at just Rs 999 on jawayezdimotorcycles.com
Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The GST rate revision has meant most of our motorcycles now start from Rs 1.5 lakh. With their combination of world-class design, technology, and performance, our classic motorcycles are making young India’s dream of owning one come true. The overwhelming response seen in the groundswell of bookings across India this festive season has led us to offer the Rs 999 online prebooking price.”
Unmatched value across the portfolio
Following the GST 2.0 rationalistion, which reduced the tax rate on motorcycles below 350cc from 28 percent to 18 percent, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles was the first to recalibrate its pricing and deliver exceptional value to customers. Most of the models, from the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, to the Scrambler, are now available at under Rs 2 lakh. The new prices reflect the brand’s commitment to offering truly legendary performance classics at an unparalleled price point:
Brand
Model (Starting price)
Old Price
New Price Post GST 2.0
Savings
Jawa
42
Rs.1,72,942
Rs.1,59,431
Rs. 13,511
Jawa
350
Rs.1,98,950
Rs.1,83,407
Rs. 15,543
Jawa
42 Bobber
Rs.2,09,500
Rs.1,93,133
Rs. 16,367
Jawa
42 FJ
Rs.2,10,142
Rs.1,93,725
Rs. 16,417
Yezdi
Roadster
Rs.2,09,969
Rs.1,93,565
Rs. 16,404
Yezdi
Adventure
Rs.2,14,900
Rs.1,98,111
Rs. 16,789
Yezdi
Scrambler
Rs.2,11,900
Rs.1,95,345
Rs. 16,555
All the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are backed by the comprehensive ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’, an industry-first initiative in this segment.
Customer Assurance Programme: Peace of mind for every rider
- 4-Year/50,000 km standard warranty: The programme offers segment-leading protection that demonstrates our engineering excellence, giving riders peace of mind that their motorcycles are built to last.
- Extended warranty options up to six years: Premium coverage that confidently says the bike will remain road-ready and addresses the stress of unexpected repair costs.
- Two-year anytime warranty (within six years of ownership): A flexible solution that can be added when needed, even after the standard warranty expires, ensuring customers are never without coverage.
- One year of complimentary roadside assistance (RSA): Extendable up to eight years; ensures riders receive help when and where they need it, and are not stranded, even in remote locations.
- Five-year comprehensive AMC package: Hassle-free servicing with predictable costs, eliminating unexpected expenses for a smooth ownership experience.