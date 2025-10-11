This festive season, pre-book your favourite Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle at just Rs 999, an industry-first offering

As one of the biggest gainers from GST 2.0 in the world’s largest motorcycle market, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is helping its buyers improve their odds of getting a delivery of their favourite motorcycle in the festive period. In an industry-first offering, customers can now prebook their preferred Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle online at just Rs 999 to beat the festive rush, amplified by GST 2.0 price cuts. With eight performance classic motorcycles under 350cc, the company was the first to announce reduced on-road prices, post-GST reforms, bringing authentic heritage motorcycling to a wider riding community.

Spurred by the festive spirit and the 100-percent GST benefits passed on by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (from 22 September), the booking momentum at dealerships has hit overdrive. Buyers can increase their chances of getting their dream motorcycle in this rush by pre-booking it at just Rs 999 on jawayezdimotorcycles.com

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The GST rate revision has meant most of our motorcycles now start from Rs 1.5 lakh. With their combination of world-class design, technology, and performance, our classic motorcycles are making young India’s dream of owning one come true. The overwhelming response seen in the groundswell of bookings across India this festive season has led us to offer the Rs 999 online prebooking price.”

Unmatched value across the portfolio

Following the GST 2.0 rationalistion, which reduced the tax rate on motorcycles below 350cc from 28 percent to 18 percent, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles was the first to recalibrate its pricing and deliver exceptional value to customers. Most of the models, from the Adventure, Roadster, Bobber, to the Scrambler, are now available at under Rs 2 lakh. The new prices reflect the brand’s commitment to offering truly legendary performance classics at an unparalleled price point:

Brand Model (Starting price) Old Price New Price Post GST 2.0 Savings Jawa 42 Rs.1,72,942 Rs.1,59,431 Rs. 13,511 Jawa 350 Rs.1,98,950 Rs.1,83,407 Rs. 15,543 Jawa 42 Bobber Rs.2,09,500 Rs.1,93,133 Rs. 16,367 Jawa 42 FJ Rs.2,10,142 Rs.1,93,725 Rs. 16,417 Yezdi Roadster Rs.2,09,969 Rs.1,93,565 Rs. 16,404 Yezdi Adventure Rs.2,14,900 Rs.1,98,111 Rs. 16,789 Yezdi Scrambler Rs.2,11,900 Rs.1,95,345 Rs. 16,555

All the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are backed by the comprehensive ‘Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’, an industry-first initiative in this segment.

Customer Assurance Programme: Peace of mind for every rider