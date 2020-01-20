Today petrol, diesel price dropped in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 20

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded a downtrend on Monday (January 20). Today, the petrol rate has reduced by 6 paise and diesel by 20 paise at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 79.79 per litre and diesel priced at Rs 74.43 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price has declined by 12 paise and reached Rs 79.28. Similarly, the diesel rate also dropped by 20 paise and touched Rs 73.63. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost reduced by 11 paise and priced at Rs 78.92 and diesel lowered by 20 paise and sold at Rs 73.29.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate decreased by 11 paise and tagged at Rs 74.98 and diesel slashed by 19 paise and marked at Rs 68.26. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 80.58 and diesel sold at Rs 71.57.