Today petrol, diesel price in Hyderabad, other metro cities on December 31

Hyderabad: The petrol and diesel price have increased on Tuesday (December 31). Today, the petrol price has hiked by 11 paise and diesel by 20 paise. With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 79.96 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.16 per litre.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate has gone up by 11 paise and reached Rs 79.51 and diesel also went up by 19 paise and sold at Rs 73.37. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate rose by 10 paise and tagged at Rs 79.14 and diesel by 19 paise and touched at Rs 73.03.

Even in Delhi, the petrol cost went up by 10 paise and priced at Rs 75.14. Similarly, the diesel rate also increased by 18 paise and tagged at Rs 67.96. The petrol price is Rs 80.79 and diesel sold at Rs 71.31.