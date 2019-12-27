Today petrol, diesel prices hiked in Hyderabad, other metro cities on December 27

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have recorded a hike on Friday (December 27). The petrol price has gone up by 6 paise and diesel by 16 paise. With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 79.53 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.37 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol cost increased by 7 paise and reached at Rs 79.10. Similarly, the diesel rate also hiked by 16 paise and touched Rs 72.62. In Vijayawada, the petrol is priced at Rs 78.73 and diesel sold at Rs 72.28.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price has strengthened by 6 paise and tagged at Rs 74.14. Also, diesel rose by 15 paise and marked at Rs 67.24. The petrol rate in Mumbai is at Rs 80.40 and diesel sold at Rs 70.55.