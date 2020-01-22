Today petrol, diesel rates remain stable in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 22

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rate which recorded a downtrend for the last six days has come to a stop on Wednesday (January 22). Today, there is no change in petrol and diesel prices at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad remains unchanged at Rs 79.56 per litre and diesel continues at Rs 74.20 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have reduced in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol and diesel rates remain stable at Rs 79.12 per litre and 73.41 per litre. In Vijayawada, the petrol price remains constant at Rs 78.75 per litre and diesel sold at Rs 73.07 per litre.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate remains unchanged at Rs 74.82 and diesel priced at Rs 68.05. The petrol price in Mumbai is steady at Rs 80.42 and diesel sold at Rs 71.35.