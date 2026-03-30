Top 5 Skills to Dominate the Jobs Market in 2026

As 2026 hits its stride, reflecting on the past year has shifted from simple goal-setting to a precise fine-tuning of our trajectory. To stay on track for our mid-year targets, we must continue auditing the wins and losses of 2025, extracting lessons that can be directly applied to current workflows. Because success now depends on taking the foundations we built initially and scaling them into unprecedented growth for the times ahead.

In the context of the job market, "Resilient" was the definitive word for 2025. Despite a rollercoaster year, the sector has emerged stronger and more empathetic. One significant outcome was the elevated conversation around gig economy workers; as we move through, the hope is for increased formalization and greater security for this vital segment of the workforce.

The job market remained resilient across India and the globe. The growth in the sector was moderate, hamstrung by the overall tech-driven shifts, creating a wide divide between expected skill sets and the availability of talent. Rapid advancements in AI-led automation have only further extended this divide, creating more noise than necessary.

As per India’s annual hiring trends, the sector observed a 23% year-on-year surge in hiring. What’s more noteworthy is that the surge was driven by non-IT sectors. This is a huge testament to new-age skills that are shifting the playing field for organizations and talent alike. Across the globe, we saw an increase in leadership roles across tech and healthcare. This, despite experience gaps, only signals the onset of a new age of leadership.

Amongst the major sectors driving hiring are technology, healthcare, and BFFSI. With the increase in AI and machine learning, these jobs attracted nearly a 62% hike in salaries overall in India. India has witnessed a notable expansion in the quick commerce and e-commerce sector. While the established sectors experienced consistent growth, including healthcare at 45% YoY, manufacturing at 39%, logistics at 37%, and retail, it grew at 34% YoY in India. Across the globe, major growth drivers included green energy, fintech, and renewables. These are all going to be sunrise sectors in India as well, as signalled by this year’s union budget announcement.

Among the challenges, skills instability happens to be a thorn in the successful run of the sector. By 2030, as many as 39% of workers’ skills are expected to become redundant, while as many as 59% needing reskilling. In India, we have seen IT skills becoming the priority, including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and mid-senior talent to lead digital transformation. However, there has been a shortage in the non-IT roles to drive execution in these key verticals. To that end, here is a roundup of the top 5 skills that will dominate the jobs market in 2026.

1. AI and Machine Learning—To no one’s surprise, AI skills and capabilities top the list of most in-demand skills for 2026. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum projects an 87% growth by 2030 for AI and big data skills. This is driven by AI’s rapid integration in established sectors like healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and more. Integrating LLMs and RAG architecture into current workflows, being at par with the globally leading competitors, will lead to AI’s adoption, also creating room for reskilling, as predicted by Deloitte.

2. Digital Transformation – the staggering skill gaps faced by the sector today necessitate the arrival of future leaders who can be anchors in leading the organizations to the other hand. The skill set includes leading digital technologies like blockchain, cybersecurity, and data analysis, amongst others.

3. Funnel Optimization and Growth Hacking – we are talking of talent that can come up with copywriting that converts, campaigns that build communities around products, define customer journeys, and reverse-engineer competitors’ funnels to accelerate revenues. 2026 will witness a consistent growth in demand for talent capable of running and executing full funnel engines, integrating A/B marketing, spurring lead gen, and integrating MarTech capabilities to fuel the company’s growth.

4. Community Leaders – Community, not competition, will define the year 2026. As the consumer consciousness for sustainable business practices increases, more and more brands will be looking to sustainably grow with communities. This requires talent with exceptional people skills to bridge the gap between brands and customers, build lasting relationships, and create long-lasting brands.

5. Analytical Thinking & Problem-solving – With AI taking over the routine technical analysis, the demand for critical thinking and resilience has been on a consistent rise. With core skills expected to evolve by 2030, employers are looking for agile learners who can strategically integrate AI and analytics to solve real-world problems. This requires talent to not only be tech-smart but also creative and empathetic to come up with win-win solutions.

(This article is authored by Mr. Naveen Tiwari, Co-Founder, Scrabble)