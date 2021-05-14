Torrent Pharma Enters Into Voluntary Licensing Agreement with Lilly for Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday, May 13, 2021, announced that it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, joining a group of leading Indian pharmaceutical companies for baricitinib for Covid-19 in India.



Under the agreement, Lilly has provided the license to manufacture and distribute baricitinib to Torrent for India along with Lilly's other license partners.



The agreement will help ensure wider reach and access to patients in India and further adds to Torrent Pharma'seffort in helping patients affected by the pandemic. Baricitinib has been approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.



Commenting on the agreement, Aman Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer for Torrent said, "We are pleased to partner and work closely with Lilly to bring this treatment to market. This partnership further strengthens our efforts to help the nation fight the pandemic and provide quality treatment to patients. Torrent Group stands firmly committed to supporting the nation during this time of crisis."



Torrent Pharma, with annual revenues of more than Rs 7,900 crores, is the flagship Company of the Rs. 21,500 crore Torrent Group. It is ranked 8th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutic segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), and Vitamins Minerals Nutrients(VMN).

