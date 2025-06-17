Toy Biz 2025: India emerges as global hub amid trade shifts, import curbs

New Delhi: India’s toy manufacturing sector is gaining remarkable momentum, with exports rising by 239% in FY23 compared to FY15. Riding this wave of growth, the country’s largest toy trade event — Toy Biz International 2025 — is set to return from July 4–7 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, drawing over 10,000 buyers from 25 countries, including industry giants like Walmart, Hamleys India, Lulu Group, and Landmark.

Organised by the Toy Association of India (TAI), the mega event will feature more than 350 Indian toy brands and showcase India’s emergence as a serious global player in the toy manufacturing ecosystem, amidst evolving global trade dynamics.

With the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on Chinese toys and tightening scrutiny on Southeast Asian imports, global buyers are increasingly turning to India as a preferred sourcing destination. This shift is further supported by domestic policy reforms, including a threefold hike in import duties (from 20% to 60%) and the introduction of mandatory BIS certification and quality control measures, aimed at curbing low-grade imports and bolstering local manufacturing. As a result, toy imports into India have dropped by over 70% between FY2018–19 and FY2023–24, while exports have surged by more than 60% during the same period.

“India is now firmly on the global radar as a high-quality toy manufacturing hub,” said Pawan Gupta, Official Spokesperson and Former Vice President of TAI. “With rising demand from the U.S., Middle East, and Africa, and a supportive policy environment, Indian manufacturers are becoming globally competitive not just in scale, but also in innovation and safety.”

He added that the Indian toy market is among the fastest-growing in the world, projected to reach $3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12%. The sector is also seeing increased investments, joint ventures, and alignment with international compliance norms.

Toy Biz International 2025 will spotlight India’s rich diversity in toy production — from traditional crafts to battery-operated and educational toys, puzzles, games, ride-ons, and children’s furniture — reflecting both cultural heritage and cutting-edge innovation.