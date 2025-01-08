Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces the 18th Edition of the “Toyota Dream Car Art Contest”

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)is delighted to present the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest (TDCAC), an annual contest that invites young artists to unleash their creativity and reimagine the future of mobility on a unique and inspiring platform. The contest that invites children to reimagine the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars is open to children across India from January 6 to January 31, 2025,

About the Contest

The TDCAC is structured as both a National Contest and a Global Contest:

· The National Contest identifies the top nine winners across three categories:

1. Category 1: 7 years old or under

2. Category 2: 8–11 years old

3. Category 3: 12–15 years old

· The top nine artworks will advance to the Global Contest which will be held after April 2025.

Participants are invited to create artworks under the theme “Your Dream Car,” which encourages innovative thinking and unrestricted creativity. The top 9 winners, comprising 3 from each category, will be awarded framed certificates and digital gift vouchers, along with the honour of representing India at the Global Contest. In addition, 18 finalists will receive digital certificates and gift vouchers in recognition of their creative contributions.

Varinder Kumar Wadhwa, Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we take pride in nurturing young talent and fostering creativity among children. The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is more than an art competition—it’s a platform that empowers young minds to dream big and envision a future fueled by innovation. Over the years, we’ve been inspired by the extraordinary creativity and perspectives of these young artists, who beautifully reimagine the future through their artwork. This global contest celebrates their imagination and supports their journey toward turning aspirations into reality. As we unveil the 18th edition, we look forward to engaging with children across India and bringing their incredible talent to the global stage."

The competition has gained tremendous participation over the years, with the 16th and 17th editions witnessing notable global accolades for Indian participants. In 2024, during the 17th edition of TDCAC, Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra from Visakhapatnam earned the prestigious Best Finalist Award at the Global Contest, cementing India’s place in this international celebration of creativity. Her remarkable talent earned her a cash prize intended to be used for educational purposes in recognition of her exceptional achievement in the 12–15 age category. This remarkable participation reflects Toyota's unwavering dedication to nurturing a space where children can dream without limits, inspiring boundless imagination and the exploration of innovative ideas.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is delighted to invite young artists from across India to unleash their creativity in the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. For contest details, including rules, submission guidelines, and its inspiring legacy, visit https://www.toyotabharat.com/dream-car-contest/.