Toyota Kirloskar Motor Initiates 'Toyota Youth Connect' Program to Strengthen Skilling Ecosystem in Karnataka

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), reaffirming its commitment to shaping India’s future workforce, successfully conducted the “Toyota Youth Connect” program, a three-week initiative spanning all 30 districts of Karnataka. Designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, the program introduced students to the dynamic world of the automobile industry, emphasizing the critical role of skill development and apprenticeship opportunities in building a career-ready workforce. Reaching over 7,700 youth and collaborating with more than 70 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the initiative educated participants on the significance of industry-specific skills, the breadth of opportunities available, and the importance of adapting to professional workplace cultures. Through such impactful programs, Toyota continues to strengthen Karnataka's skilling ecosystem and support national initiatives like “Skill India” and “Make in India”.

These large-scale initiatives are pivotal in bridging the gap between industry and academia, creating a platform where practical knowledge meets academic learning. With programs like “Toyota Youth Connect,” the company reaffirms its commitment to social development and people empowerment, positioning itself as a catalyst for creating a skilled, future-ready workforce that will drive India’s automotive and industrial progress.

G. Shankara - Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Toyota Youth Connect program embodies our commitment to empowering India’s youth with the skills and knowledge essential for a successful career in today’s rapidly evolving technical landscape. We believe that a skilled workforce is the foundation of a strong and sustainable economy. Through initiatives like these, we aim to nurture young talent, particularly in rural areas, providing them with the resources and guidance needed to reach their full potential. By equipping the youth of Karnataka with world-class technical skills, we are not only investing in their individual futures but also contributing to the broader vision of a skilled and self-reliant India. It is our hope that this program will inspire young people to see the value in skilled trades, instil confidence in their abilities, and ignite a lifelong passion for learning and growth. Ultimately, we believe this initiative will help build stronger communities and drive meaningful social and economic impact, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”

The program received enthusiastic feedback from students, who appreciated the opportunity to better understand the importance of apprenticeships, the skills required to become employable, and the career paths available in the technical field. Many participants expressed newfound clarity on their career goals, boosted by a deeper understanding of Toyota’s skilling initiatives and the resources required to achieve success.

Building on the momentum of this successful launch, TKM is committed to further supporting Karnataka’s skilling ecosystem. The next phase of Toyota Youth Connect will focus on identifying areas for improvement, strengthening each institute’s offerings, and providing ongoing CSR support, to sustain this impact over time.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s ongoing commitment to skilling and community development exemplifies its belief in the power of education and opportunity. Towards this vision, TKM has pioneered flagship initiatives such as the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) and the Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP). For more than a decade, these programs have been delivering world-class training to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, playing a pivotal role in advancing the 'Skill India' mission. By equipping the next generation with practical, in-demand skills, TKM aims to not only advance the workforce but also to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth and prosperity.







