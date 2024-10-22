Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Limited Festival Edition of Toyota Rumion

Making this festive season special for car buyers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today introduced the Festive Edition of the Toyota Rumion. This Limited-Edition, featuring exclusive Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages aimed at enhancing the Rumion's aesthetics and comfort is the perfect mobility choice to celebrate the season in elegance and style.



This festive edition of the Rumion, available across all grades, comes with a dealer-fitted TGA package worth ₹20,608, ensuring that customers enjoy a premium experience.

The Festival Limited Edition TGA package features:

· Back Door Garnish

· Mud Flaps

· Rear Bumper Garnish

· Deluxe Carpet Mat (RHD)

· Head Lamp Garnish

· Number Plate Garnish

· Door Visor - Chrome

· Roof Edge Spoiler

· Body Side Molding Garnish Finish

Commenting on the introduction of the festive editions, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Limited-Edition Toyota Rumion, which not only enhances aesthetics and comfort but also ensures a superior driving experience. As we embrace the festive spirit leading up to Diwali, our commitment to offering exceptional value to our customers remains unwavering. This special edition showcases our dedication to customer satisfaction by offering newness through features such as premium accessories, extended warranties topped with outstanding after-sales service, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian buyers.”

The Toyota Rumion has already garnered a strong following as a versatile and family-friendly MPV, seamlessly combining spacious interiors, fuel efficiency, and superior safety features. Offering a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a seamless driving experience for both manual and automatic enthusiasts, this MPV is available in powerful K series 1.5-litre Petrol engine with Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology. The cutting-edge K-series engine also offers an excellent fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for CNG variant.

Toyota Rumion is available in six variants of S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG offering a wide range of options for customers.

Bookings for the Festival Limited Edition of the Toyota Rumion are now open at all Toyota dealerships, as well as online at www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking.