Toyota Kirloskar Motor Organizes Telangana Grameena Mahotsav – A Rural Customer Connect Initiative in Collaboration with its Dealer Partners

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in line with its commitment to enhancing customer reach and connect, is organizing “Telangana Grameena Mahotsav” in collaboration with its authorized dealers across Telangana. The three-day ongoing event, being held from December 20 to 22, 2024, brings Toyota’s comprehensive range of products and services closer to customers, ensuring convenience and accessibility at prominent locations of Telangana region.

The initiative, hosted by Harsha Toyota, Kakatiya Toyota, Mody Toyota and Fortune Toyota, is taking place at prominent locations such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, and Shadnagar. The Telangana Grameena Mahotsav is designed to provide customers with integrated experience covering sales, service (Toyota Service Express offering car service) and used car solutions (car exchange offers) and vehicles along with exclusive spot booking benefits of up to ₹10,000. Visitors can explore popular Toyota models, including the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Innova Crysta, among others, tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.

Offer Highlights on Toyota Models:

· Urban Cruiser Taisor: Benefits up to ₹1,16,500/-

· Glanza: Benefits up to ₹1,38,000/-

· Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Benefits up to ₹1,38,000/-

· Rumion: Benefits up to ₹98,500/-

· Innova Crysta: Benefits up to ₹1,20,000/-

· Fortuner and Hilux: Special benefits available

(*These offers are provided by Harsha Toyota, Kakatiya Toyota, Mody Toyota and Fortune Toyota across Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy and Shadnagar regions only)

The Telangana Grameena Mahotsav represents Toyota’s continued focus on customer centricity, providing them with the opportunity to experience its world-class vehicles and services firsthand. Toyota and its dealers welcome the customers across Telangana to visit the ongoing Grameena Mahotsav, explore its offerings, and make the most of exclusive benefits available until December 22, 2024.

In line with Toyota’s commitment to “customer first approach” and creating awesome buying experience, customers’ in rural and semi urban areas can avail the new initiative of T DELIVER (Awesome New Car Delivery Solution), which brings unique last mile logistics of new car delivery via flatbed trucks, ensuring the vehicles reach their final Toyota touch point in brand new condition without being driven on the road.

Locations & Dealership Details:

Nalgonda, Setwin Training Center, Devarakonda Road: Hosted by Harsha Toyota

Suryapet, Opp to Rythu Bazzar, Bhathukamma Ground: Hosted by Kakatiya Toyota

Kamareddy, CSI Chruch Ground: Hosted by Mody Toyota

Shadnagar, Opp to Maria Rani high school, Mahabubnagar Road: Hosted by Fortune Toyota