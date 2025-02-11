Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainable Mobility at India Energy Week 2025

Reiterating its commitment to India’s vision for Energy Independence by 2047 and Net Zero by 2070, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today marked its participation at the India Energy Week 2025, being held in Delhi during 11th – 14th Feb 2025. The India Energy Week 2025 (IEW) serves as an important platform to showcase practical and scalable clean energy solutions to realize energy self-reliance and reduce carbon emissions. This event brings together global political leaders, policy makers, thought leaders, experts, and end-users to deliberate on energy scenario, technologies, industry trends and policy outlook.

With a strong focus on providing sustainable mobility solutions powered by indigenous green energy, TKM showcased various alternative powertrains in-line with its multi-pathway approach reflecting the need of the hour for bringing the change at speed and scale. There are many green energy pathways that include electrification and alternate fuels that can help the transportation sector lower its dependence on fossil fuels along with reducing carbon footprint. Given India’s energy mix, its diversified consumer profile and needs, infrastructure readiness, and the Government’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar’, TKM is striving to develop various clean technologies relevant for the country with a focus on ‘Make in India’.

In the above perspective, Toyota exhibits at the IEW covers:

Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV): Innova Hycross (SHEV) showcasing phenomenally efficient hybrid electric system and E20 compliant

Flex-Fuel Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Prototype (FFV-PHEV): Featuring the Prius (FFV-PHEV) that combines the dual benefits of electrification and use of Ethanol (Biofuel) upto 100%, thereby delivering lowest carbon footprints on a well-to-wheel basis

Urban Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept: Showcasing an all-electric vehicle with a futuristic design and performance focus

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV): Highlighting the Mirai (FCEV), powered by hydrogen-as fuel of future

Electric Vehicle Sub-System: Locally manufactured e-Drive, the common powertrain sub-system which goes inside all the electrified vehicles

Going ahead, given India’s rapid economic growth and increasing new vehicle sales, all clean technologies including full range of electrified vehicles as well alternate fuel driven technologies is the need of the hour. In this context, ethanol being an indigenous and clean energy source holds tremendous potential for immediate benefits to India, as it can significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption, the energy import bill and carbon emissions. Being agriculture based, higher use of ethanol as fuel will also increase farmer incomes and create new jobs, thereby boosting the rural economy besides increasing revenue for the Government from surplus sugar and food grains. The Government has recently launched second-generation technologies for producing ethanol from agricultural residues like parali, which is currently otherwise burnt. This possibility will not only prevent severe air pollution but also help generate wealth from waste.

Present at the event, Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “India Energy Week plays a vital role in bringing energy, mobility and technology players under one common platform, thereby creating awareness and helping to further the cause of clean energy and sustainable mobility. In its pursuit of holistic environmental stewardship, Toyota Global Environmental Challenge 2050 (TEC 2050) was announced in 2015, to address environmental issues like increasing carbon emissions, water shortage, and biodiversity loss. Guided by the principle of creating net positive impact on the planet and society, TEC 2050 integrates clean energy adoption and strategies to enhance energy efficiency so as to decarbonize plant operations and the entire value chain, going beyond vehicle production.

At Toyota, we firmly believe that a multi-pathway approach to decarbonization is key, to accelerating energy transition and reducing carbon emissions from the mobility sector”.

TKM is rapidly advancing its sustainable mobility solutions, extending beyond vehicles, adopting renewable energy for manufacturing operations, strengthening localization and skilling initiatives under ‘Make in India’, to build a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem. By fostering clean energy integration across the entire value chain, TKM aims to not just drive sustainability but enable a self-reliant, energy-abundant India that aligns with the nation’s Net Zero vision.

The key milestones in Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s journey include achieving 100% renewable energy (RE) in its grid electricity for manufacturing operations (increasing RE from 0% in FY 2013-14 to 100% in FY 2021-22), thereby reducing 447,253 tons of CO2 emission cumulatively. The company has also implemented energy efficiency measures, adopting advanced energy-saving technologies across its operations and value chains, wherein 62,351 tons of CO2 has been reduced by implementing renewable energy from across its 21 suppliers. In addition, TKM has undertaken sustainable logistics transformation, successfully transitioning a significant portion of its vehicle transport to railway logistics. By optimizing route rationalization and shifting 65% of transport routes from Bidadi to the North via rail, TKM has significantly reduced its carbon footprint, cutting 7.7 kg of CO₂ emissions per vehicle in FY 2023-24. Also, the company’s 89.3% of the water requirement for production purposes is met through its recycled and rainwater initiatives.

Furthermore, it is imperative for industry to boost local manufacturing, ensuring that green technologies become more accessible and affordable. In this context, aligning with its corporate mantra of ‘Grow India – Grow with India’, Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to strengthen local supply chains and workforce development, extending beyond investments, to drive India’s green industrial growth. This commitment is reflected through the key initiatives including:

· Localization of Electric Vehicle Component: Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) is the first in Asia (outside Japan) to manufacture e-Drive systems for both domestic and export markets, further strengthening India’s role in the global automotive supply chain.

Supplier Training: Over 139 supplier companies have been trained focusing on Toyota’s carbon neutrality initiatives, reinforcing its stakeholder commitment to green manufacturing.

Empowering India’s Workforce: Toyota has upskilled over 180,000 youth through partnerships with 100+ institutions, equipping them with world-class automobile expertise.